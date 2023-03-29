Melissa Joan Hart describes helping kids “trying to escape” Nashville shootings

News

Nashville school shooting

March 29, 2023





Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed that she helped guide preschoolers to safety after the shooting at a Christian private school in Nashville, Tenn.

Three 9-year-olds and three staff members were killed at Covenant School when the shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hill, went on a deadly rampage.

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” actress, who lives in Nashville, shared her heartbreaking experience In a video on Instagram Tuesdaysaying that her children go to school “nearby” the place where the massacre took place.

“We moved here from Connecticut where we were at school a little bit further from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids in close proximity,” the 46-year-old told her 1.7 million followers. “Fortunately we are all fine.”

Hart said she and husband Mark Wilkerson — with whom she shares sons Mason, 17, Braden, 15, and Tucker, 10 — would stop at nothing to help young children who were “trying to escape.”

“My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in for the day,” Hart explained, fighting back tears.

“We helped a kindergarten class through a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape a shooting situation at their school. So we helped these little kids cross the road and get their teachers there.”

“We helped a mum reunite with her kids and I just… I don’t know what to say. Enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families,” the “Melissa & Joey” star added.

“Prayers today, work tomorrow,” she captioned the minute-long video. “This was too harsh to post yesterday but you wanted to hear this story.”

Police said Hill entered the Christian academy on Monday morning with two assault rifles and a handgun before shooting.

Hale, a former student at the school, shot the six victims before police shot them dead at 10:27 a.m. — 14 minutes after authorities received a call about the active shooter.

The six victims of the massacre were identified on Monday, with the three murdered students being Evelyn Dickow, Haley Scruggs and William Kenny, all aged nine.

The three staff members killed were substitute teacher Cynthia Beck and custodian Mike Hill, both 61, and headteacher Katherine Consey, 60.











