Marvel’s Avengers will die with Spider-Man stuck on PlayStation

Late last week, Square Enix announced that it had caught up 2020 live service game, marvel avengersYou will not receive new content or major updates after March 31st. And All official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023, with digital sales also ending on that date. While you’ll still be able to play it offline and online with friends after those dates, it’s effectively over the turbulent online action game. However, even in death, developer Crystal Dynamics has just confirmed that the Spider-Man character will remain exclusive to the PS4 and PS5 versions.

This saga began, shortly before the release of marvel avengersCrystal Dynamics announced that Spider-Man will be added to the game at a later date. However, the popular web-slinger will not be coming to the Xbox or PC versions. instead, Only PS4 players (and newer PS5) would get to the character. It took longer than expectedbut eventually, in November 2021 Spider-Man has appeared in the PlayStation versions. At the time, fans assumed it was because Spider-Man was owned by Sony and thus Spidey was only on PlayStation. (That’s not the case, since Sony only owns the movie rights to the character.) But since then, the popular superhero has appeared in The midnight sun across all platforms. So it’s not like Spider-Man can only exist on PlayStation consoles.

and after, Crystal Dynamics was confirmed in a January 20 blog post That Spider-Man still is Coming to Xbox or PC. what a shame! Even with the death of a failed live-service game, none of Spidey’s overlords can agree to let him swing free across all platforms for a few The Avengers Outside players are still enjoying the game.

Marvel / PlayStation

I already know people in the comments or quoting tweets will claim that Sony fully owns Spider-Man (it doesn’t) or that Sony can’t legally allow the character to appear on other platforms (it can). However it is in The midnight sun, a game released on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. It’s in mobile games released across iOS, Android, and PC as well.

So it’s entirely possible that Spidey could appear on other consoles if the people pulling strings, cutting deals, and making contracts can agree to it. But apparently nobody cares enough The Avengers and its community to marshal a final nod of goodwill to gamers and allow the web-slingin’ hero to debut on Xbox and PC. If you want to play the full version of the game after support ends in September, it looks like you’ll have to own a PlayStation. Say it with me again: console-exclusive DLC sucks.