Lakers vs Grizzlies Final result: Los Angeles drops Memphis’ 11-game winning streak

In a game that will be remembered most in NBA history for Fox Sports media personality Shannon Sharp You try to fight off the entire Grizzlies rosterthe Los Angeles Lakers Showing a scrappy spirit of their own, they came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to snap Memphis’ 11-game winning streak with a 122-121 victory.

After Los Angeles battled and fought for a comeback the entire final frame, Dennis Schroeder came up with a clutch steal, flicking the ball into the path of Desmond Bunny and making a layup on the break to put the Lakers ahead for good. After some missed strikes and free throws from the Grizzlies in the final seconds, the Lakers managed to escape with an unexpected and totally improbable victory.

“I wish I could watch it as a fan instead of sweating under my half-cloud,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, laughing after the game, apparently not fully realizing that such a nervous ending wasn’t comforting to fans. , As for.

LeBron James finished with 23 points on 8-21 shooting, while Schroeder added 19 points on 11 shooting just to give him some help. Russell Westbrook (29 points, 10-18 shooting) once again provided a much needed spark off the bench.

The Lakers were outpacing the Grizzlies (33-41 vs. 26-40) from the free-throw line looming large down the stretch, especially when the purple-and-gold went Hack-a-Adams in the fourth quarter. Plus, holding Ja Morant to 22 points on 9-29 shooting is as much of an accomplishment as this team’s defense has done over the course of the year.

Los Angeles is now 21-25 on the season, just one game in the losing column behind Portland Trail Blazers And Phoenix Suns For the eleventh seed in the Western Conference. With the return of Anthony Davis Seemingly imminentStealing the win from the jaws of defeat after a few heavy losses in the past week could be big for the team’s psyche.