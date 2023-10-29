Iran warns Israel of “action” by other parties – Executive Digest

Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi said today that Israel had crossed “red lines” by intensifying its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which would lead other parties to “take action”.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed red lines, which will lead everyone else to act,” President Raisi warned in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Washington has asked us to do nothing, but continues to provide broad support to Israel,” he added.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera channel, Raisi said Iran considers it its duty to support an “axis of resistance” that includes armed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“But opposition groups are independent in their views, decisions and actions,” he added.

Washington has blamed Iran for some attacks on US troops in Syria and Iraq in recent days.

US President Joe Biden sent a “direct message” to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning him against attacks by these groups.

In an interview with Qatar Channel, he warned that “the US knows our military capabilities very well” and “they know they are invincible”.

Iran is a staunch supporter of Hamas, which has been at war with Israel since Oct. 7, the date the Islamist movement launched a surprise attack on the south of the Hebrew state with thousands of rockets and an influx of armed fighters. According to Israeli officials, he claimed 1,400 lives and 230 hostages.

In response, Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip, which has intensified recently.

Iran hailed the October 7 Hamas attack as a “success” but denied any involvement.

Hamas, which has been in power in Gaza since 2007, says Israeli bombings have killed more than 8,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

For Raisi, “countries that do not support the Palestinians must explain why they are not protecting those who are being killed legally defending their country and their land”.