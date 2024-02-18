If Ukraine loses, Podolyak warns of a “dangerous risk” of direct military conflict between Russia and NATO within a few years.

Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor recalled that reports were published in European countries and in the media that “there could be a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO countries within three, five or six years.” The need to stop Moscow immediately.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, warned that Russia has become a global threat and that if it succeeds in Ukraine, “Europe will be in a dangerous danger zone”, highlighting that European leaders are already aware of this.

On February 24, 2022, almost two years have passed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, advisor to the President of Ukraine, said in an interview with Lusa Agency, “Russia has completely destroyed international law. There are no institutions that force you to follow certain rules of engagement.

Mykhailo Podoliak considered that throughout Europe, not only in individual countries, “at the level of political parties and at the level of the political elite, there is a very clear understanding that the Russian Federation will not return to law.” .

After a period focused on the conflict in the Middle East sparked by the attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on October 7 last year, when the fighting front in Ukraine appeared frozen, the president's adviser believes. International attention is focused on the conflict in his country and how Russia has become a global threat.

“I think there is a full understanding today that Russia is the origin of the escalation of conflicts that have significantly increased the world's problems, guaranteeing that the world will not live as it was before the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.”, he warned.

Russia, he noted, “believes in the right to dominate Europe, the right to impose its own rules,” and today Kiev's European allies “understand this very clearly,” Moscow is not behaving as a partner, but instead, “will continue to push Europe in different directions and in different ways.” .

“There is a complete understanding that Europe will be transformed if Russia is not defeated [na Ucrânia]And there will be a dangerous danger zone where Russia, for example, could attack Northern Europe to dominate the Baltic Sea,” he warned, as well as “provoke a series of countries aiming to dismember the EU. One is all”.

Northern Europe “already feels some problems with its borders with the Russian Federation,” he noted, and Eastern Europe, whose countries “understand what Russia is and how aggressive Russia is today in its information programs.”

“The Russian Federation has significantly increased the activity of information manipulation programs in Europe and its cyber-attacks on decision-making centers in several European and financial centers,” Mykhailo Podolyak said, in conjunction with a strategy of “large-scale influence” on the European population. Comment.

“Russia today is funding far-right and far-left parties to create chaos,” he said, stressing that “there is already a clear understanding in Europe that the Russian Federation is an expansionist country.” For economic or financial partnership, but “a country that wants to dominate by violence”.

“Direct military conflict between Russia and NATO countries likely”

Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor recalled that reports were published in European countries and in the media that “there could be a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO countries within three, five or six years.” The need to stop Moscow immediately.

“To avoid Russia's direct and significantly increasing influence in European affairs and to avoid conflicts with Russia, NATO countries must resolve this issue today on the battlefield in Ukraine,” he said.

In this sense, Podoliak advises Western countries to “stop thinking that the transfer of weapons to Ukraine is a kind of escalation” and instead “an 'escalation', because the war will end with the defeat of the Russian Federation.”

On another level, he recognizes that “things are a little complicated today” in the United States, at a time when the North American Congress has been waiting months for some $60 billion (€55 billion) in funding for Ukraine. A blockade by a section of the Republican Party demanding various reparations based on immigration control.

To improve the understanding of the North American elites, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency thinks that they are investing in Ukraine, as a counterpoint to the Russian intention to “reshape the global space and dominate it”, losing the leadership role of the United States.

“If the United States is considering whether or not to give aid to Ukraine, it is not investing in its reputation as a country responsible for world change, but as a country responsible for ensuring that rules exist and international law works.He recalled that similar to the North American presidential elections, many countries have scheduled elections this year and prioritized their internal agendas.

However, he lamented that “not everyone fully understands that today there is a war, not for any territory, for any leadership, but for supremacy,” and that Moscow is taking advantage of this: “Russia feels, I say personally. [Vladimir] Putin (President of Russia), some political elites in the West continue to postpone important decisions and, therefore, behave more and more brazenly, allowing their main enemies to be killed.

The death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison on Friday, which sparked protests in the Western world, makes it clear that Russia has “lost its disguise and established itself as a very repressive country,” according to Zelensky's adviser. possible”.

This is why the death of the Russian dissident Mykhailo Podoliak, which he characterizes as a “political murder”, does not lead to changes in the country's regime and believes that only Russia's military defeat can topple Putin.

Likewise, for Ukraine and the West, “you cannot negotiate with the Russian Federation, because it will not comply with any agreements”, even if they are from a temporary perspective, but if they win the current war, “it will continue to increase its expansion, and will fight in various conflicts”.