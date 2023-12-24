Here, cod and turkey. There, herring and… KFC? Christmas foods around the world

Andn Portugal, a Christmas menu is known to be incomplete without cod, turkey and desserts including donuts and Rabanatas. In some parts of the country, octopus, goat, lamb or mutton are also commonly eaten.

However, abroad, menus vary a lot, really a lot, depending on the traditions of each country and the gastronomic tastes of different people.

to us to us, the Christmas dish varies depending on the state, but, in general, the tables are always turkey, chops and mashed potatoes, accompanied by all their respective sauces and fillings, even corn and roasted vegetables. For dessert, the usual gingerbread pie and cookies.

In the southeast of the country, thanks to the Mexican influence, tamales are a highlight of Christmas days in Texas, as well as empanadas and piscocitos, butter cookies with cinnamon and anise, which are very popular in New Mexico.

But there are differences, for example, in JapanWith only 1.9 million Christians in 2022, it has become a tradition to turn to the North American 'fast food' chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to put on the table these Christmas days.

Yes, it's true, every year Japanese people celebrate Christmas at this chain's fried chicken restaurants, even if they aren't Christians. The tradition was born in the 1970s when the first KFC restaurant opened in Japan, and at that time, especially in 1974, the chain launched the 'KFC Christmas' campaign, trying to boost sales during the festive season. , an American citizen went to the restaurant on Christmas Day because the fried chicken was the closest thing to the regular turkey eaten at this time of year.

In Europe, herring, for example, is a staple fish at Christmas Denmark, it is eaten smoked, fried or even pickled. It is in this last form that we eat most of it at this time seasoned with cinnamon, cloves and sandalwood.

Danes, on the other hand, eat pork, duck or duck meat, mainly with baked, pickled and fermented vegetables as a side dish.

at Germany, on the other hand, traditions vary by region, but roast duck, turkey or goose is central, traditionally served with bread dumplings on the side. There are also those who eat sausage with potato salad or some type of fish such as carp, salmon or hake, French fries, 'Kortofelbuffer', potato pancakes and/or sauerkraut.

A little further north, inland UK, turkey and chicken are the kings of the season, but that doesn't mean they're the only ones expected on the Christmas table. At this time of year, the English are known for their Yorkshire pudding, a pudding made from eggs, flour and milk or water that is baked in the oven and serves as an accompaniment to a variety of dishes.

Notable is the 'British Farmer's Lunch' which consists of a plate of cold meats, cheeses, bread and chutney and other dishes.

In Goa, IndiaOn the other hand, the influence that Portugal had on the territory for centuries is still there today. Christian communities in the predominantly Hindu country of Goa traditionally eat 'charbodel' at Christmas, a spicy stew containing pork, including liver and heart, slowly cooked and seasoned with cinnamon, cumin and pepper.

Already inside Venezuela, traditions at Christmas time, in terms of food, vary, and there may be a halakhah – chicken salad – on the table or, as the so-called 'Christmas dish', contains a little bit of everything. This is usually halakah, a meat stew that is coated in cornmeal and wrapped in banana leaves, accompanied by a slice of 'pan de jamon' (ham bread), bread filled with ham, raisins and olives.

The dish also features a portion of chicken salad made with chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, onions and mayonnaise and ham.

Finally, in BrazilIn addition to cod and turkey, remnants of Portuguese influence in the South American country, Christmas dinner in its most varied forms consists of rice, farofa, salpico – in other words, salad with cold chicken, mayonnaise and more. Components – and couscous, among many typical dishes at this time.

Due to the influence of Italian immigrants, panettone, a large cake filled with grapes or chocolate, typical in some Italian regions, became part of Christmas in Brazil.

