German politicians criticize the delay in sending tanks to Ukraine – DW – 01/21/2023

A senior German politician for the Free Democrats, its coalition partner, said Germany had failed to show its decisive support for Ukraine by delaying the decision to send its latest battle tanks to the war-torn country.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the German parliament’s defense committee, made the remarks after Western leaders failed to reach consensus on supplying German-made Leopard-2 tanks during talks in Ramstein, Germany.

Kyiv says the new equipment will allow the Ukrainian army to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive against Russian forces.

“History is looking at us, and Germany, unfortunately, has just failed,” Strack-Zimmermann told public broadcaster ZDF late Friday.

“At the very least, it was right to give the green light to our partners,” she added, referring to the desire of countries like Poland to supply the Leopard ships directly to Ukraine — a move that would need Berlin’s approval.

Strack-Zimmermann said Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s contact on the issue of tank deliveries was a “disaster”.

She added that on the one hand, Germany greatly supports Ukraine, but the failure to decide to deliver battle tanks gave a different impression.

The FDP politician said Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely to scoff at Germany’s indecision.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is Chair of the Bundestag’s Defense Committee Photo: Sex Creek/Flashpic/The Image Alliance

Other German MPs give their opinion

Rodrich Keswetter, a foreign affairs expert for the centre-right Christian Democratic Party (CDU), spoke of the serious damage to Germany’s foreign policy by the inaction.

“Germany has harmed Ukraine and its future position,” he said. Augsburger Allgemeine Newspaper.

Berlin had just ordered an inventory of the German Army’s tanks, Kieseuther said, saying it was “embarrassing and scary” to do so a year after the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Robin Wagner, a green Greens politician and chair of the German-Ukrainian parliamentary group, agreed that the tank stock was “late” but “the right move”.

Rolf Mutzenich, leader of the center-left parliamentary group, the Social Democratic Party, said it was necessary to work in unison with the United States.

“It is important that we always take important steps together,” Mutzinich told Stuttgarter-Natrichten Newspaper. “Together means above all with us.”

What was the outcome of the Rammstein talks?

The US-led meeting of about 50 of Ukraine’s allies has not reached a decision on sending a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

Despite repeated calls from Kyiv for new military equipment, the German government is wary of sudden moves that could prompt Moscow to further escalate the conflict.

According to media reports, senior US officials in the talks advised Kyiv to delay a major offensive against Russian forces.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he could not say when a decision would be made on the tanks, but Berlin was ready to “move quickly” if there was a consensus among allies.

“All the pros and cons have to be weighed very carefully,” Pistorius added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the group in a video address to “accelerate” weapons deliveries and stressed that the German Leopard tank was a basic need.

“Every day we make it clear that there is no alternative, and that a decision must be made about tanks,” he said.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was quoted as saying that the lack of an agreement would not prevent Ukrainian forces from training on Leopard-2 combat tanks in Poland.

Nevertheless, the Allies agreed to billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment, including armored vehicles and ammunition, needed to push back the Russian forces.

mm/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)