Earthquake in Morocco: What is known so far? | Questions and answers

A powerful earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night. The Moroccan government has recorded at least 1,305 deaths, the news agency said related to Press (AP), in addition 1832 Hurts people. Marrakesh is one of the most affected cities, especially the historic center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Foreign Minister Joao Gómez Cravinho confirmed this afternoon that no Portuguese were among those killed in the earthquake that struck Morocco last night, with a father and a young daughter in hospital with two serious injuries. .

300 Portuguese have been identified in the affected area and 75 want to return to Portugal. An Air Force flight will leave for Morocco this evening and return early in the morning.

How many people were affected? Will the death toll rise further?

According to the latest report from the Moroccan government (as of 2 p.m. this Saturday), 1,037 people have died so far. Another 1200 injuries were reported, of which 721 were critical.







Speaking to Lusa, seismologist João Duarte Fonseca highlighted that the death toll will “significantly rise” in the coming days and that the affected buildings are “very vulnerable”, based on images known from the earthquake that struck Morocco. In 48 hours, it is normal for the number to increase”, as a result of the information collected on the ground, the expert explained, remembering that this is a mountainous and agricultural area.

Geologist João Duarte also tells PÚBLICO that although the death toll has already exceeded a thousand, this type of earthquake could have caused many more casualties. Give an example: “In 1960, there was an earthquake [magnitude] 5.8 killed more than 12 thousand people and was located below the city of Agadir. It is located between Agadir and Marrakesh, a less densely populated area.”

Where and when did the earthquake occur? What is a focal point?

According to Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the earthquake measured 7.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at 11:11 p.m. in the Marrakesh region, with its epicenter near the city of Igil, 80 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh. High Atlas Mountains. According to US Geological Survey (USGS) data, it has a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale and a depth of 18 km.







Is this a common size in the country? Is this the largest recorded earthquake in the region?

Friday’s quake was the worst to hit Morocco in 120 years. The country’s last major earthquake, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake with its epicenter in Al Hoceima on the Mediterranean coast, killed more than 600 people in 2004. In 1960, a violent earthquake destroyed Agadir and killed more than 12,000 people.

As stated therein USGS, “Since 1900, there have been no M6 earthquakes [magnitude 6] or severe within a 500 km radius of this earthquake and only nine M5 [magnitude 5] Or even more extreme.”

“The magnitude of the earthquake measures the energy released at the source,” explains geologist Joao Duarte, professor at the Faculty of Science at the University of Lisbon. “Then, when there is this energy release, there is a propagation of the seismic waves as we move away from the earthquake”, he highlights, and in the area closest to the epicenter, the intensity “measures what people feel or the damage to buildings”. will be 8 – which “decreases as we move away” from the center.

Which provinces are most affected?

According to data released by the Moroccan Interior Ministry at 11 p.m. this Saturday, the most affected province is Al Houze, south of Marrakesh and close to the epicenter. 1293 died Taroudant follows (452 dead), Sichowa (91), Ouarzazate (41), Marrakesh (15), Ajilal (11), Agadir (5), Casablanca (3) and Al Youssafia (1).

Are there Portuguese among the deaths or injuries?

The President had previously stated that he had no news of Portuguese people “who are listed as dead, missing or injured”. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the celebrationIn an effort to mark a new phase in celebrating the fiftieth anniversary on April 25th, the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Captains Movement at Monte do Sobral in Alcagoas, Viana do Alentejo.

The head of state added that “everything is ready” to support Morocco in the plan to be announced by the foreign minister once this request is made.

Was the earthquake felt in many countries?

The earthquake was also felt with lesser intensity in Portugal and Spain.

In the Portuguese territory, according to the IPMA, the earthquake was felt with maximum intensity III/IV on the modified Mercalli scale in the municipalities of Castro Marim, Faro, Lule, Portimão, Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Cascais, Lisbon, Torres Vedras, Vila. Franca of Xira, Almada, Setúbal and Sines, and Coimbra, Albufeira, Olhao, Silves, Alenquer, Loures, Mafra, Oeiras, Sintra, Amadora, Odivelas, Santo Tirso, Vila Nova de Gaia, Santiago doia, Santiago doia, Santiago doa Cacém , Seixal and Sesimbra.