Top News

Earthquake in Morocco: What is known so far? | Questions and answers

September 10, 2023
Matt Carlson

A powerful earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night. The Moroccan government has recorded at least 1,305 deaths, the news agency said related to Press (AP), in addition 1832 Hurts people. Marrakesh is one of the most affected cities, especially the historic center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Foreign Minister Joao Gómez Cravinho confirmed this afternoon that no Portuguese were among those killed in the earthquake that struck Morocco last night, with a father and a young daughter in hospital with two serious injuries. .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *