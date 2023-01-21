Discounts on Lego, Resident Evil, and more

picture : WB Games / NetherRealm

This week, all at once, a wonderful storm of deals, discounts, and sales hit the Nintendo Switch e-shop. Ditch the slots, open your wallets, and check out some of these limited-time deals, including great savings on many… Puzzle Games addresses Mortal Kombat Hit games and games from Capcom, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco.

Before we go any further, just note that – except for Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids-there is nothing mario, zelda, or Kirby Games for sale. In lieu of first party discounts, All of these sales focus on third-party publishers and developers. But there are still plenty of great games you can get for cheaper than usual, even if Mario and Luigi aren’t part of it.

Here are some of the best deals I’ve found with the various sales currently happening on the eShop. While all of these sales end at slightly different times, you have until the end of the month (or a few days after that) to take advantage of these discounts.

Now, with that out of the way, here are the best deals I’ve found so far. (The numbers in brackets are the normal prices).

Lego DC Super-Villians Deluxe Edition game – $11.25 ($75)

Secret Lego City – $6 ($30)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition – $9 ($45)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $30 ($60)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $15 ($60)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $9 ($60)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ arcade – $10.50 ($35)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition – $18 ($90)

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition – $20 ($80)

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition – $7.50 ($50)

Just Dance 2023 Edition – $30 ($60)

Immortal Phoenix rising – $12 ($60)

Assassin’s Creed Anv. Mega package version – $45 ($100)

South Park: The Fracture But The Whole – $15 ($60)

Dragon’s Dogma: Rise of Darkness – $10 ($30)

Attorney Ace Turnabout collection – $35 ($60)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition – $25 ($70)

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate game – $12 ($40)

Phoenix Wright: The Ace Attorney Trilogy – $15 ($30)

That’s all that looked cool to me. What other deals catch your eye?