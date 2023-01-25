Complete the results of the 2023 Hall of Fame vote

Third baseman Scott Rolen was the only one of the 28 candidates on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot to have the necessary 75% support in results revealed Tuesday night on the MLB Network.
Rolen joins forces with Fred McGriff, who It was a unanimous choice by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee in December, in the Class of 2023. Hall of Fame induction weekend of July 23 is set on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York
Candidates need 292 votes to be elected. The full BBWAA ballot results are below:
Scott Rollin: 297 votes, 76.3%
Todd Hilton: 281 votes, 72.2%
Billy Wagner: 265 votes, 68.1%
Andrew Jones: 226 votes, 58.1%
Gary Sheffield: 214 votes, 55%
Carlos Beltran: 181 votes, 46.5%
Jeff Kent: 181 votes, 46.5% (last year on the ballot)
Alex Rodriguez: 139 votes, 35.7%
Manny Ramirez: 129 votes, 33.2%
Vizquel’s age: 76 votes, 19.5%
Andy Pettitt: 66 votes, 17%
Bobby Abreu: 60 votes, 15.4%
Jimmy Rollins: 50 votes, 12.9%
Mark Burley: 42 votes, 10.8%
Francisco Rodriguez: 42 votes, 10.8%
Tori Hunter: 27 votes, 6.9 percent
(Players who get less than 5% will drop their future ballots)
Bronson Arroyo: 1 vote, 0.3%
RA Dickey: 1 vote, 0.3%
John Lucky: 1 vote, 0.3%
Mike Napoli: 1 vote, 0.3%
Heston Street: 1 vote, 0.3%
Matt Kane: 0 votes, 0%
Jacoby Elsbury: 0 votes, 0%
Andre Ethier: 0 votes, 0%
JJ Hardy: 0 votes, 0%
Johnny Peralta: 0 votes, 0%
Jared Weaver: 0 votes, 0%
Jason Wirth: 0 votes, 0%
