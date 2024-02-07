Centrist party abandons talks with Islamophobe Wilders in Netherlands | Europe

Top News

Centrist party abandons talks with Islamophobe Wilders in Netherlands

February 7, 2024
Matt Carlson

One of the parties negotiating with Islamophobic Geert Wilders' party to form a government in the Netherlands has pulled out in an unexpected and surprising fashion, dimming the populist far-right's chances of leading a government. A minority government is now the hypothesis.

