An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was felt in the Indonesian island of Timor

oh The earthquake occurred at a depth of 36.1 kilometers on the island east of the archipelago, and its epicenter was about 21 kilometers northeast of the city of Kubang (Indonesia), where it was felt with great intensity, according to a journalist of the AFP agency. At least for now, there is no record of victims.

Dariono, head of the Indonesian Meteorological, Climate and Geophysical Agency’s Earthquake and Tsunami Center, said the earthquake was felt with great intensity in many villages and towns, causing moments of panic.

“The earthquake caused minor damage to several buildings and houses,” Dariono (who uses a pseudonym) wrote via social network X (formerly Twitter), indicating no tsunami threat.

According to AP, several videos circulating on social media show residents of Kupang panicking, with houses and other buildings shaking.

The roof of the governor’s office and the mayor’s office in East Nusa Tenggara province (Kupang capital) have been reported damaged.

Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago that is frequently affected by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis.

