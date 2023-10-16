Amphetamines are also bad for the environment Medicines

Top News

Amphetamines are also bad for the environment

Matt Carlson

European authorities are concerned about the effects of amphetamine consumption on consumers and the environment. According to the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) and Europol, the production of the most common synthetic stimulants has become more complex and has led to a regular market, which now moves over a billion euros every year.

