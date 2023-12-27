America's Mayor's Fall into the Abyss

With Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani got a new life and reached the White House, but with him he also fell into a pit of lawsuits and debts, in an attempt to overturn the 2020 elections, which could end in prison.

September 11, 2001 must have marked New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's descent into political irrelevance because it was primary election day in the most populous city in the United States (US), when voters began electing his replacement. , but his decisive action in responding to the terrorist attacks that destroyed the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center gave him a new lease on life and a chance at a second life. “Giuliani has become the voice of America”, wrote Time magazine, which named him “Person of the Year”, which it considered, “will remember him as the greatest president in the history of the city”.

After two consecutive terms, Rudolph William Louis Giuliani left New York's top post as “America's Mayor” to devote himself to consulting, becoming a successful author, and embarking on a second career. He was a lawyer and, before becoming mayor, was part of a team known for taking down five of the city's mafia families, and when he left his post as chairman of the city council he founded a security consultancy, owned a financial firm and joined the He later went to a Texan law firm, but always focused on politics and took the opportunity to move to Washington.

He ran for the Republican primary in 2008, unsuccessfully defying expectations, giving up a month into the race and ending up with Donald Trump, with whom he healed the wounds of the election defeat. The White House, even without being part of the administration. “He remains a close friend and continues to be, and when appropriate, I look to him for advice and I can see an important place for him in the future,” Trump said of the president-elect in late 2016. condition. So, he was the vice-chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee, and later, he took over as Trump's personal attorney, now the President of the United States (US), he was involved and fought through many processes, and benefited. Having great influence in the regime, at the same time he maintained his clients, some of them including international countries, which created controversy, including cases involving Trump, namely Ukraine, where information was sought to attack Joe Biden.

If Donald Trump has a high point again with Rudy Giuliani, it's because he's been a very active member, leading the legal team trying to challenge Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Allegations of electoral fraud.

Without influence and without money, Giuliani accumulates lawsuits and debts. Among other things, he has been sued by his own lawyers for missing $1.36 million (about 1.24 million euros), and this month, he was ordered to pay $148 million (about 135 million euros) to two Georgia election system employees for defamation. He accused him of rigging the election.

That's bad news because Dominion Voting Systems and the companies responsible for Smartmatic, the electronic voting systems, are suing Giuliani for defamation, accusing him of stealing the 2020 elections from Donald Trump. The first requires 1.3 billion dollars (about 1.2 billion euros) worth of repairs, the second 2.7 billion dollars (about 2.4 billion euros).

With the help of Donald Trump, who hosted a fundraising dinner for his former lawyer and created a fund to help pay legal expenses, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy this week, seeking protection against creditors and highlighting debts. 152.7 million dollars (about 138.6 million euros), to buy time to contest the penalties.

Worse, he still has his license to practice law suspended in New York due to the processes related to the 2020 elections, after the court deemed his behavior represented an “imminent threat,” and he faces 13 charges in Georgia. Attempted manipulation of election results and is also being tried as a co-conspirator in a separate judicial inquiry into the same matter. If convicted, public and financial ruin followed by imprisonment.

Article published in the December 23 edition of NOVO