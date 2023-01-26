Adam Duvall plans to seek advice from his Red Sox teammate

newly Boston Red Sox player signed Adam Duvall does not have much experience playing within the confines of Fenway Park.

Duvall played just four games in Boston’s home field after spending all nine seasons of his career in the National League. The unfamiliarity will be a challenge for Duvall when it comes to running the field because he’s supposed to be the Red Sox’ everyday center fielder.

“The biggest challenge will be the dimensions,” Duvall told reporters Wednesday, on MassLive’s Chris Cotillo channel. “I’ve even thought about watching certain plays and how I can learn to play the ball off the wall or the ball into the gap. … I’m thinking of ways I can get to know the park.”

One way Duvall plans to do this is by enlisting the help of current Red Sox members, especially Kiki Hernandez, to make it fast to his new home.

Hernandez, who helped recruit Duvall to Boston, should be a reliable source because he played the last two seasons at center with the Red Sox and can pass on advice to Duvall to help him with his transition.

“He’s probably the first person I go to for advice… It’s a very unique football field, and it’s going to take some work to get used to…” Duvall told reporters, according to Gabriel Starr in the Boston Herald. “I’m up for the challenge, and I’m looking forward to it. Honestly, I can’t wait to get going.”

Duvall has the ability to play all three outfield positions, but saw most of his time during an injury-shortened 2022 campaign with the Atlanta Braves at center stage.