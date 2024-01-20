oh Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in November was “what the world needed”.

“We all have to grow up and get used to this perspective”Boris Johnson wrote in his weekly column in the Daily Mail. “If he does the right thing and supports the Ukrainians — which I believe he will — a A Trump presidency would be a huge win for the world.“

Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions and, in May 2023, said he could resolve the war in Ukraine in one day if elected, insisting the negotiation process was “very easy”.

He has also been critical of sending arms to the Russian-occupied country, and argued that Kiev has not committed to sending more support in its fight against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

However, for Boris Johnson, The The world needs a leader whose “willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability will be a formidable deterrent to the West's adversaries.”.

“So whatever you say about President Trump, I don't believe he wants to go down in history as a president who abandoned a country he once helped keep free,” the former British ruler added. The US president sent “anti-tank weapons” to Ukraine in 2018.

“So to my anti-Trump friends I say: Keep calm, my friends. The more agitated and concerned they become, the more determined his supporters will become — and the more Trump will continue to move from possible to probable to absolute certainty,” he added.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the argument of protecting the pro-Russian separatist minority in the east and “denazifying” the neighboring country, independent since 1991 after the breakup of the former Soviet Union. Moscow is moving away from its sphere of influence and closer to Europe and the West.

The war in Ukraine has already caused tens of thousands of deaths on both sides, but recent months have seen little progress in the operational arena, with both belligerents remaining undiminished in their territorial positions and open to negotiating concessions.

Recent weeks have been marked by large-scale Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, while Kiev forces have targeted targets in Russian territory near the border and on the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed in 2014.

