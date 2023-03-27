What is Poseidon, Russia’s super torpedo? | War in Ukraine

By early next year, Russia hopes to complete the coastal infrastructure needed for the new Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo-carrying submarines. A source interviewed by Russian agency TASS and cited by Reuters said the installations are planned on the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the country’s east, about halfway between Japan and Alaska.

Little is known about Poseidon, which is described as a super torpedo or drone A very long-range underwater vehicle capable of carrying nuclear weapons. With information on their development since at least 2015 – about five years after the official announcement of their construction, the first units will be ready by mid-January.

In 2018, the Pentagon confirmed in classified documents that Russia was developing “a new intercontinental autonomous underwater torpedo with nuclear weapons”. It is believed to be about 20 meters long, 1000 meters submersible and have a range of 10 thousand kilometers.







Believed to have a speed of 90 kilometers per hour, this torpedo is faster than most submarines. “With missile defenses, very few countries are prepared to defend themselves against a very fast-moving nuclear torpedo, so interception is very difficult,” military analyst Siddharth Kaushal told Euronews last year. Think tank British RUSI.

In May 2022, a Russian TV presenter said that “the explosion of this torpedo on the British coast will cause a huge wave with a wave height of 500 meters” and “it will leave a radiation after passing through Great Britain”. The desert, for a long time, was worth nothing. Kaushal said the threat was unrealistic: “It might destroy a coastal town, but not the whole of England.”

Russia wants to put Poseidon torpedoes on at least two new submarines Belgorod And this Khabarovsk), but a new unit is being developed in the Pacific Fleet to include more than just those two vehicles, according to a Doss source.



Poseidon’s image was revealed on a Russian TV show, deliberately blurred by the producers

DR



Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, This Monday welcomed “advanced and unique weapons” that are “capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, if its existence is threatened”. Nikolai Patrushev says that “Washington underestimates the nuclear power” of Russia, which is “short-sighted nonsense and very dangerous”.

Over the weekend, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would place tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory under an agreement with President Alexander Lukashenko. The facilities are already under construction and will be ready in early July, the Russian president said. A NATO spokesman said it was a “dangerous” and “irresponsible” decision.