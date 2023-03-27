Top News

What is Poseidon, Russia’s super torpedo? | War in Ukraine

March 27, 2023
Matt Carlson

By early next year, Russia hopes to complete the coastal infrastructure needed for the new Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo-carrying submarines. A source interviewed by Russian agency TASS and cited by Reuters said the installations are planned on the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the country’s east, about halfway between Japan and Alaska.

