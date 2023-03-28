Watch out for them. These symptoms are easily triggered.

AndThey speak well and are in a good mood, how can they suddenly become irritable and in a bad mood. So are these people. Better be careful what you tell them.

According to a list on the TiempoX website, these are the three symptoms of being easily angered. Sometimes they don’t like to be contradicted, it’s very disrespectful.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

“He gets angry easily. He’s stubborn and hates to be crossed. It’s hard for him to get out of his comfort zone. When that happens, they’re already in a bad mood.”

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

“He is a born leader. He gets moody and irritable when those around him don’t follow his orders or ideas.”

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

“They are very sensitive and sensitive. When they feel disrespected, they become intense, irritable and tense. They are somewhat vindictive and cruel.”

