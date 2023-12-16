War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas

At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured when a bomb hit a house in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, while “a large number of people” were trapped under the rubble, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

“A young man was also killed in the Tal al-Zadar area of ​​northern Gaza, when an Israeli sniper shot him inside his home,” the agency added.

The siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia – one of the few medical facilities operating in the north of the enclave – continues for the eighth consecutive day, causing severe shortages of food and water.

“The occupying forces ordered all medical personnel, wounded and bystanders to leave the area and gather in their yards in the cold, while 12 children were kept in incubators without water, food or medical care,” Wafa said, based on eyewitness accounts. .

“The forces have also destroyed the southern part of the hospital and are attacking anyone who goes there,” he added.

In the past few hours, explosions were recorded near al-Masra school in Deir al-Bala and Buraj refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. In the south, the neighborhoods of Khan Younis and Rafah in the extreme south were hit, an area declared a “humanitarian zone” guarded by Israeli troops.

“Aggressor warships fired heavy machine guns off the coast of the southern province of Rafah,” Wafa said.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samar Abu Daqa today, the network said.

“We will continue to work professionally and transparently as journalists,” said Wael Dahdouh, director of Al Jazeera in the Gaza Strip, after a “deliberate” Israeli attack on his home in Gaza City a few weeks ago, he said at a funeral.

Along with Dhaka, the Group to Protect Journalists said 64 Palestinian journalists and media workers were killed in the Gaza Strip during the Israeli offensive.

In addition, the suburbs of Gaza City, such as Shujaiya, Tufa and Taraj, considered Hamas strongholds, were also bombarded from the air, while heavy fighting took place on the ground.

After a 71-day offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army committed more than 1,800 massacres, in which more than 18,800 Gazans – including 8,000 children and 6,200 women – were killed, with an estimated 7,500 bodies still trapped under the rubble. More than 51,000 people have been injured, according to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, which Hamas controls.

However, the figure may be higher due to the ministry’s difficulties in contacting hospitals and local governments to update data, as total internet and communications in the fifth enclave have been cut since the ground attack began and has extended today. Third day.