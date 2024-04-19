War in the Middle East. The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated within minutes

The resolution was tabled by Algeria and received 12 votes in favor, one vote from the United States, and two abstentions from the UK and Switzerland.







Presidency The Palestinian Authority considers it “unfair, unethical and unfair”. Israel's ambassador praised the US for using its veto on a “shameful plan”.







A North American front was already expected, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel justified the decision to reject the proposal later in the afternoon.





Palestine cannot be recognized as a state“, Patel said at a press conference in Washington. “Preliminary measures in New York, with the best intentions,“, Patel said at a press conference in Washington. As for the United States, the spokesperson underlined, UN Palestine does not meet the criteria to be considered a member state. “Oh [movimento islamita palestiniano] “Hamas, a terrorist organization, is exerting power and influence in the Gaza Strip,” Patel said.





For Washington, recognition of Palestine as a state must be the result of an understanding between Palestinians and Israelis.







As one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, with veto power, the US can effectively block the recognition of Palestine as a member of the UN.Even if all other states are in favor of it.





A US State Department spokesman also said the US would withdraw its funding if Palestine was allowed to join the UN. The United States is now the top contributor to the UN, giving more than $18 billion (€16.9 billion) to the UN last year.





Without the approval of the Security Council, the next step of submitting a nomination for approval by the UN General Assembly is automatically void.





To be approved, a resolution needs nine votes in favor (from the body's ten non-permanent members) and none of the five permanent members against it. Among the countries that spoke this afternoon were Russia, China, Algeria, Malta, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique and Guyana in favor of accepting a Palestinian state. The United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea and Ecuador expressed themselves more ambiguously.





A resolution in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state at the United Nations It was presented by Algeria on behalf of the United Nations Arab Group and received unanimous support from Muslim and non-aligned countries.In addition to some Europeans such as Spain.



The Palestinians have had United Nations observer status since 2012 and have sought for years to gain full status, which is tantamount to state recognition. The war in Gaza and international support for the Palestinian cause, achieved in recent months as a result of the disaster caused by Israeli operations against Hamas, have created an agenda to re-establish the conditions for the recognition of Palestinian women as members. of the United Nations.



Antonio Guterres wants Palestine “independent”.



See also Ukrainian troops advance on Pakmut Earlier this afternoon, at the start of a ministerial meeting to debate the resolution, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres defended the “establishment of a full Palestinian state” alongside Israel and warned of a “responsibility and moral obligation to help”. from the international community. According to Gutierrez, Recognition of a Palestinian state is an essential precondition for de-escalating tensions in the region and beyond.At a time when the rhetoric between Iran and Israel threatens to degenerate into a “general conflict”.





The Secretary General made particular reference to the impact of Iran's recent direct bombing of Israel, which was condemned by the international community. “Miscalculation, poor communication, contempt, unthinkable, will lead to widespread regional conflict, which will be catastrophic for all concerned and for the whole world”, the UN chief warned, especially condemning the Iranian attack, without past precedents. Weekend. “This moment of maximum danger must be a moment of maximum restraint,” he pleaded. “It is time to put an end to this bloody cycle of revenge.”







With Lusa

