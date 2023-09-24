Violence in Paris: Police car hit with ‘iron rod’

Demonstrations, protests and tension returned to the streets in France. With more than 100 marches planned for this Saturday, the authorities were on high alert and forced to beef up security measures.
Although the rally started peacefully, with thousands of people demonstrating “against police violence”, in Paris, three police officers were slightly injured when the car they were traveling in was hit with “iron wire” and stones.
A police officer briefly got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand to disperse the protesters, a moment that was recorded and posted on social media and later confirmed by police to AFP, but the attack ended. reinforcements.
Violence erupted when several masked men broke bank windows during their march, leading to police intervention.
France’s interior ministry said six people had been arrested. As for the number of participants in the demonstrations, the government counted more than 30,000 people across the country and more than nine thousand in Paris. The CGT union and the far-left LFI guarantee that more than 80,000 people were on the streets, and around 15,000 in Paris.
“Justice for Nehal”
On the streets of the French capital, crowds chanted “police everywhere, justice everywhere”, “no justice, no peace” and “justice for Nehal”.
The death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in June continues to haunt protesters. The young man was killed during “Operation Stop” in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.
The French public prosecutor’s office deemed it “probable” that death was caused by violent trauma to the chest caused by the firing of a self-defense bullet launcher, or ‘flash-ball’ type projectile, another designation for LPT.
Nahal’s death triggered a wave of riots in the country.
Resorting to “legitimate violence” to stop “dangerous behavior”.
A month after Nahel’s death, The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination The “persistent” practice of “racial profiling” in France condemned the excessive use of force by law enforcement, particularly by the police, against members of minority groups, including those of African and Arab descent.
The French government denies the existence of systemic racism or police brutality; Paris police chief Laurent Nunez supported the authorities, noting in France-Info that it is sometimes necessary to resort to “legitimate, legal and proportionate violence” to stop “dangerous behaviour, vandalism and looting”.
Special police surveillance
Around 30,000 police officers have been deployed to maintain order in the country as Pope Francis visits Marseille for the Rugby World Cup.
Security has already been beefed up for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s three-day visit, which ended on Friday night, according to the Home Secretary’s office.
