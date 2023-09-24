Top News

Violence in Paris: Police car hit with ‘iron rod’

September 24, 2023
Matt Carlson

Demonstrations, protests and tension returned to the streets in France. With more than 100 marches planned for this Saturday, the authorities were on high alert and forced to beef up security measures.

Although the rally started peacefully, with thousands of people demonstrating “against police violence”, in Paris, three police officers were slightly injured when the car they were traveling in was hit with “iron wire” and stones.

A police officer briefly got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand to disperse the protesters, a moment that was recorded and posted on social media and later confirmed by police to AFP, but the attack ended. reinforcements.

