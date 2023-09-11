



































The Ukrainian army’s general staff said Russia was preparing for a new forced mobilization of between 400,000 and 700,000 recruits, including 40,000 Chechens.

The decision was made due to “catastrophic” losses in the war.

“Due to the occupiers’ catastrophic losses, mass forced mobilization is expected to begin soon,” the Kiev General Staff said in a daily military statement, adding that the mobilization would take place in Russia and the country’s occupied territories. In Ukraine.

According to the same source, 40,000 Chechens will be used as “blocking units”, placed behind the troops and intended to shoot those who do not comply with orders to attack the enemy.

“At the same time, the expected number of people mobilized among the population of Moscow and St. Petersburg continues to be low,” Ukrainian public servants said.

The organization explained that the recruitment was mainly aimed at Russian regions far from the centers of power.

“Ordinary citizens living in Russian regions will be sent back to the front lines like cannon fodder and pushed to their deaths by Kadyrov’s executioners,” the report said of the Chechen leader loyal to the Kremlin.

“Voluntary surrender to the Ukrainian armed forces is practically the only way for the Russian military to survive,” the report added.





Comments are disabled.



































