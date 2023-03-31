Trump is formally accused of silencing porn star Stormy Daniels

Former US President Donald Trump paid $130,000 in bribes to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels, who allegedly won the 2016 presidential election, before the election, a New York jury found on Thursday.

News, carried forward “New York Times” Meanwhile, confirmation by several North American media outlets was not expected this week, after Trump announced his alleged arrest last week.

“This is political harassment and the highest level of electoral interference in history”, the former president accuses, adding that he is “a completely innocent person”. In a press release. “Our movement and our party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, then we will defeat Joe Biden,” he guarantees.

This is the first time in US history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges. Write to CNN. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is investigating Trump’s role in the money and cover-up scheme involving Daniels.

Summoned in January, the jury began hearing testimony about the alleged payments just days before the 2016 election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she received money in exchange for her silence about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. Reuters notes.

Specific charges are not yet known, and an indictment will be announced in the coming days, the “New York Times” reported. At that time Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other procedures.

His lawyers, Susan Nessels and Joseph Tacobina, have already vowed to “vigorously fight” the charges.

In update