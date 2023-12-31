Trees appear to provide early warning of volcanic eruptions, Canadian scientists explain how

Eruptions, such as this month's in Grindavik, Iceland, are detected much earlier by observing the vegetation around them.

Montse Hidalgo Meteorites Spain 12/30/2023 23:39 4 minutes

That is a scientific discovery It could change the way we monitor volcanic activityResearchers at McGill University in Canada have discovered Green trees act as natural guardsWhen they can predict years in advance a The volcano is about to erupt.

This innovative method will allow critical anticipation to prepare for and mitigate the potential risks associated with volcanic eruptions.

Thus the study was carried out

The research team, led by Robert Bock, Focused on observing plant patterns in Yellowstone National ParkIn the United States, from 1984 to 2022, using satellite images collected over nearly four decades. His approach was mainly based on changing the color of plants. As an indicator of volcanic activity.

Historically, Carbon dioxide emissions are always a signal of volcanic activityIt's not that easy though, especially if you try to measure it in remote areas with dense vegetation.

To overcome this limitation, scientists observed that plants respond directly to changes in volcanic activity. In the pre-eruption period, the increase in carbon dioxide stimulates plant growth, resulting in Green tint in satellite images.

On the other hand, When volcanic activity reaches its peakPlants suffer due to sulfur dioxide and high temperature. And manifests itself in a brown tone.

Useful results for detecting volcanic activity

The results of this investigation published in the journal “Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems“, Observing vegetation health from satellites can provide early warning of volcanic activity.

This approach is particularly useful in monitoring stratovolcanoes Located in coniferous forestsLike Mount Taal in the Philippines or Mount Etna in Italy.

Volcanoes such as Etna in Italy are historically active and pose significant risks to the surrounding population.

Expected benefits of volcanic eruptions like La Palma or Iceland

The potential of this technique to transform volcano monitoring is significant. Early detection of changes in plant health is important for local communities, scientists and disaster management officials. An almost foolproof tool for anticipating and responding to volcanic threats.

It has been 2 years since La Palma erupted, and we will never forget the enormous energy that was unleashed before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/eLjLhfPoSj – Roberto C. Lopez (@Bromotenger) September 19, 2023

Imagine how the panorama would have changed when the La Palma volcano erupted on September 21, 2021. If it was predicted in advance, or the recent eruption of the Grindavik volcano in Iceland.

Awaiting global implementation

The scientific community eagerly awaits global validation of these findings This revolutionary method can be implemented in other volcanic regions of the world.

Ability to anticipate and prepare for volcanic eruptions in advance Can save lives and To minimize catastrophic effects These are related to natural phenomena.