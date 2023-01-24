The performer was hospitalized after a terrible accident at Universal Studios Hollywood’s WaterWorld show

International City, Los Angeles (CABC) – A Universal Studios Hollywood performer was hospitalized after a dramatic incident was reported Monday afternoon.

According to a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson, it happened during an afternoon show. Initial reports indicated a possible drowning and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the man required CPR upon arrival.

“Our thoughts are with him when he receives care,” said the spokesperson. Details surrounding the event are under review.

A witness who spoke to Eyewitness News said it all happened during the WaterWorld show. He said the performer was on one of the towers and, as part of the act, fell into the water.

The witness told ABC7 that other workers noticed he was missing and went into the water to pull him out.

In a video obtained by Eyewitness News, several people are seen dragging the performer into a backstage area.

The witness said that the performance was abruptly canceled and the guests were escorted outside.

The status of the performer is still unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.