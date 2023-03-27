Teacher taps mouth of student who sent photo to mother asking for help

Un An 11-year-old boy was gagged by a teacher during a class in North Carolina, USA.

After this, the boy rushed to the spot and sent a photo to his mother. The teacher ended up resigning.

According to the mother’s account to Fox News, her son sent her a photo directly from the classroom, showing him gagged with duct tape as part of a disciplinary action taken by his teacher.

Katherine Webster said her son used to talk a lot in class. “I don’t know what to do,” Brady read in a text message to his mother, who believes her son was “humiliated.”

“What’s that? Who did this to you? Who did this to you? Is it duct tape? I’m going there,” Catherine replied.

© Reproduction

Catherine revealed that the teacher never spoke to her about her son’s behavior and instead took the punishment.

“I didn’t know it was a problem for her. I’m a reasonable person and a pretty strict parent with no tolerance for disrespect, and I understand that teachers don’t have time for repeated interruptions, so I discipline Brady at home when that happens.”

Catherine Webster immediately raised the matter with the director and an investigation was conducted. “Whenever such allegations arise, we can ensure that our administration responds quickly by investigating the allegations and removing staff from classrooms until a full investigation is complete.”

No assault charges were laid, but two days after the incident, the teacher resigned.

Also Read: Florida School Called To Watch ‘David’ After Controversy With Principal