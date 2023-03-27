Resident Evil 4 Remake’s first battle can be skipped in a great way

It might be Leon Kennedy Brushed on his Spanish, but that won’t help him when it comes to bouncing and weaving through disgruntled villagers, chickens, and cows. Fortunately, you should have it John Wick-esque goalyou can avoid it Resident Evil 4The opening village battle.

in the past, RE4 Players used to avoid fighting in the village They dig themselves on top of a giant watchtower. As long as you’re not standing too close to the platform by the stairs, you can take refuge until the steeple sounds, signaling the end of the villagers’ aggressive pursuit of Leon for about two to four minutes, according to GamesRadar. This trick still works RE4 Remake it but if you want to avoid confrontation like a nice guy, you can avoid this whole ordeal and conserve ammo and health in the process with one well-aimed shot.

He was saved by the ringing of the bell Starring Leon S. Kennedy

Two days ago, Tactical_Banter Redditorwho was already having professional difficulty playing through RE4 Remake, find out there’s a way to avoid village combat altogether. According to their post on the r/ResidentEvil subreddit, if you shoot the church bell off the roof of the main house (Lyon’s barricades), you can trigger the end of the village fight early.

Be warned, this feat is difficult to perform without a long-range rifle, but if you use the steeple as a guide, you can fire a few rounds into the base of the bell to be saved by the bell. The allotted two to four minutes you’ll save from avoiding villagers who put you in a full nelson of the Chainsaw man’s hungry blades should give you enough time to scour the village for ammo, herbs, and other key items before the “Bingo” snoozes. In order, this RE4 The lifehack must also save the life of that cow in the barn that is burning to a crisp during Leon’s “Safety Dance” with Chainsaw Man and company.

Resident Evil 4 Available to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.