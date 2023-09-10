Top News

Rescue operations in Morocco: “Next 24 to 48 hours will be critical” | Morocco

September 10, 2023
Matt Carlson

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Morocco has not risen since Friday night. Data published by Moroccan state television SNRT this Sunday afternoon indicated 2,122 deaths and 2,421 injuries.

