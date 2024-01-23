Prison officials apologize to inmates facing death row

VPrison guards and other staff at a prison in Missouri, USA, have sent a letter to the state's governor, Mike Parsons, asking for clemency for an inmate facing imminent execution after being sentenced to death.

According to NBC News, sixty prison employees signed a letter in support of Brian Dorsey, who is expected to be executed in April after killing his cousin and her husband.

Dorsey has “stayed out of trouble, has not been involved in any incidents, and has been respectful to us and fellow inmates,” prison officials wrote in the letter, adding that the man lives in a section of the prison reserved for inmates. He was in good health, behavior, and even worked as a barber inside the prison complex.

“Generally, we believe in the use of the death penalty. But we agree that it was not the appropriate punishment for Brian Dorsey,” officials said in the letter, calling him an “exemplary prisoner.”

In fact, former guard Troy Steele testified, as quoted by NBC News, that the inmate cut the hair of many other inmates, but only the staff and Steele.

Dorsey was convicted of the 2006 murders of his cousin Sarah Bonney and her husband Ben Bonney in New Bloomfield, Missouri. His execution is scheduled for April 9 this year and is expected to be the first in the state in 2024. After four similar executions were carried out in 2023.

Also Read: Federal prosecutors want death penalty for Buffalo shooter