Portugal is the eighth best performing economy among 35 OECD countries

The British magazine took five indicators into account, including inflation, GDP, the stock market or employment. The worst performers are Finland, Austria, Germany or the United Kingdom.

The Portuguese economy recorded the eighth best performance among the 35 countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This analysis was carried out by the British magazine “The Economist” and takes into account several indicators: core inflation rates, inflation amplitude (counting items in a basket of goods greater than 2% in a year), gross domestic product, employment and stock prices on the stock market. The period under analysis was between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023.

Looking at Portugal, core prices rose 3.5%, while inflation fell 6.7%. During the period, GDP increased by 1.4%, employment by 0.9% and stock prices by 1.3%.

Portugal ranks eighth with Spain, which had the best performance in terms of employment and stock prices, but fared worse in terms of inflation.

“Everybody expected a global recession in 2023 as central bankers raised interest rates to curb inflation. The consensus is wrong. Global GDP could be 3%. Labor markets are buoyant. Inflation is slowing. Stock markets are up 20%,” said the “Economist” in a ranking published in December. ” writes.

A year ago, Portugal was second in this ranking, behind Greece, and Ireland rounded out the podium.

During that time, GDP advanced 2.9%, prices rose 9.6%, the inflation rate was 82.4%, while stock prices rose 7%, and public debt to GDP fell 12%.

Greece leads the list, with stocks rising more than 40%, employment and GDP rising more than 1%, and inflation falling 13%.

According to the “Economist”, Greece topped the list for the second year in a row, “the remarkable result of an economy that until recently was synonymous with mismanagement”.

On the podium, South Korea and the United States follow in the rankings with declines in inflation and increases in employment and GDP.

Ireland recorded the largest drop in GDP (-4.1%), Estonia also recorded a slowdown (-2.6%), followed by Austria (-1.5%), the Netherlands (-1. 1%) and Iceland (-1.0%).

The biggest performers come from Turkey (3.3%), Poland (2.9%), Mexico (2.6%), the United States (2.3%), Israel (2.3%), South Korea (1.6%) and Portugal (1.4%). .

At the bottom of the table, some surprises appear, red light Finland, hit hard by its energy dependence on Russia, with inflation rising above 6%, GDP -0.4%, employment 0.5% and falling stock prices. 12%

Iceland and Austria recorded a 1.5% decline in GDP.

In 30th place, the United Kingdom had anemic GDP and employment growth and saw its share prices decline.

In 27th place, Germany recorded a 19% spike in inflation, with GDP unchanged.