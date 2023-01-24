New AI technology gives Twitch streamers consistent and intimidating eye contact

Nvidia has created a new AI-powered technology that replaces your real eyes with digital ones that will never stop looking at your webcam. It’s very scary, and another sign of how abnormal you have to act online to become a famous gamer in 2023.

This is exactly the case: to succeed in the world of live broadcasting, You have to be “on” the whole timealways “engaged,” and never take too many breaks for fear of shrinking your potential audience. It can quickly lead to burnout. Time and time again we saw Big, medium and small streamers are losing their passion to play games online, Which leads to long breaksAnd panic attacksand more. But what if it is an AI powered tool Can they help you fake some of this very important post? Enters Nvidia’s latest update for its broadcast programme.

This is amazing set of tools It aims to help you look and sound better while broadcasting, with features like background removal and keyboard noise cancellation. As of this new version, you can now, with the press of a button, apply fake AI-powered eyeballs to your real human face. And these new eyes will stare directly into the camera at all times, allowing you to never stop “interacting” with your audience even while they’re reading your conversation or looking at other things in your room. It looks very wild and scary!

Some have suggested that this technique can help People with autism Who struggle to maintain eye contact during meetings and live broadcasts. While I respect this use case, I wonder if this is the path we want to go down. I don’t think that constant eye contact — especially creepy eye contact and direct stares like this one — is something we all need or should want. I definitely don’t think sticking scary AI eyes on everyone is a good thing. And As one tweet pointed out, This kind of static and dead stare is not how people actually look when speaking to large groups. Looking away or towards other people and cameras is normal, and can be helpful and even important.

G/O Media may earn a commission Officially licensed socks

Sock Affairs wants you to get your feet wet in officially licensed socks with art from Pink Floyd and AC/DC records.

Online reactions to this new technology have included people freaking out at how creepy and weird it looks and pointing out how unnatural it feels. However, you can also find more positive responses to the above tweet and other online examples of this weird new AI tool: people excited about how their YouTube videos or livestreams on Twitch can help, happy to be able to read the chat or look away about the stream, while the audience is tricked into thinking they are still “engaged” with them. To me, this just seems like an unhealthy (and unsustainable) mindset that will eventually lead to more burnout that AI-powered technology can’t fix, cure, or prevent.