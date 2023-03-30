Melissa Joan Hart says she helped “young kids” flee the shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Actress Melissa Joan Hart said she and her husband helped a class of kindergarten students who were fleeing the Nashville school shooting earlier this week.

Hart said in a video posted to Instagram Tuesday That her children go to a school next to Al-Ahed Christian Private School. She said she and her husband were heading to their children’s conferences on Monday when they helped some students escape a shooting that killed six people. .

“We helped a kindergarten class cross a busy highway, and they were climbing out of the woods — they were trying to escape a shooting situation at their school,” she said, her voice breaking. “So we helped all these little kids cross the road and get their teachers there, and we helped the mother not reunited with her children.”

Hart said she moved to Nashville from Connecticut and that her children had attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary when 26 children were shot and killed there in 2012.

“This is our second experience with a school shooting with our children nearby. Luckily we are all fine,” she said.

She said she recorded the video on Monday, but it was very raw to post it that day.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

A spokesperson for Hart, who has starred in sitcoms including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, did not immediately send a message to the Associated Press asking for more comment.