Los Angeles: Multiple shot dead in Monterey Park, 10 dead – News

The incident happened in Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles, where thousands of people had gathered tonight (early morning in Lisbon) for Chinese New Year celebrations.

AFP reported that nine people were killed in the shooting

“Los Angeles County homicide investigators are assisting the Monterey Park Police Department in the shooting investigation. There are nine fatalities,” the agency said in a statement.

According to local media reports, the sightings, Especially the LA Times, would not have taken place within the festival area. Evidence gathered through this communication indicates that the author of the footage is an isolated individual.

It is not yet clear how many people were injured in the shooting.