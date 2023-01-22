Los Angeles: Multiple shot dead in Monterey Park, 10 dead – News

The incident happened in Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles, where thousands of people had gathered tonight (early morning in Lisbon) for Chinese New Year celebrations.
AFP reported that nine people were killed in the shooting
“Los Angeles County homicide investigators are assisting the Monterey Park Police Department in the shooting investigation. There are nine fatalities,” the agency said in a statement.
According to local media reports, the sightings, Especially the LA Times, would not have taken place within the festival area. Evidence gathered through this communication indicates that the author of the footage is an isolated individual.
It is not yet clear how many people were injured in the shooting.
Located 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles, Monterey Park has a population of 60,000 and a large Asian population.
Cheung Won Choi, owner of a restaurant across the street from the shooting, told the Los Angeles Times that three men rushed into the establishment and told him to lock the door.
People also said there was a gunman with a machine gun and several bullets. Choi said he believed the shooting took place at a dance club.
City resident Wong Wei told the Los Angeles Times that a friend was in the club’s bathroom when the shooting began. As he leaves, he sees an armed man and three bodies: two women and a man he identifies as the club’s leader.
More than five hours after the attack, the suspect has not been found, police said.
“The suspect fled the scene and is at large,” Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Capt. Andrew Meyer told reporters at the Monterey Park crime scene.
