How much is the risk of suffering from which diseases? – Green savers

One study A study of more than 25,000 American dogs and 238 breeds correlated a dog's size with a variety of disease risks throughout its life. On average, smaller dogs live longer than larger dogs.

Evidence suggests that larger dogs do not have more health problems, but dogs of different sizes may face different levels of risk for different problems. However, more research is needed to clarify the relationship between a dog's age, size and disease prevalence.

To deepen knowledge, Nam and his colleagues analyzed survey data from 27,541 dogs representing 238 breeds, reported by dog ​​owners participating in an ongoing dog aging program.

In general, the larger dogs in the study were more likely to have experienced certain types of health problems at some point in their lives, including cancer, bone-related diseases, gastrointestinal problems, ear/nose/throat problems, neurological and endocrine disorders, and infections. diseases.

However, smaller dogs are more likely to have eye, heart, liver/pancreas and respiratory diseases. History of renal/renal diseases was not significantly different between large and small dogs.

Dogs of different sizes are associated with different types of risk over the course of a dog's life – including cancer, eye, heart, orthopedic, and ear/nose/throat diseases.

Statistically, the results remained the same even after the researchers took into account the dogs' gender, where they lived, and whether they were purebred or mixed-breed.

The researchers say the study does not confirm a causal relationship between dog size, age and disease. However, they can help us better understand the types of conditions that underlie the short lifespans of large dogs. For example, within the disease categories examined in this study, future research could focus on age and size patterns associated with specific conditions.

The authors add: “These results provide insight into the types of disease that may contribute to reduced lifespan in large dogs and suggest several avenues for further study.”

Yunbi Nam of the University of Washington in the US and colleagues presented the findings in the open access journal PLOS ONE.