Government has secret version of restructuring plan that could save €900m – Executive Digest

A day after the government approved the decree-law to start the DAP restructuring process, it is learned that a secret version of the restructuring plan could have saved the state 900 million euros.

This information was provided by ‘Jornal Económico’, which had access to a document that revealed that there was a restructuring plan model with omitted information, including that there was a binding offer to acquire M&E Brasil (TAP Manutenção & Engenharia Brasil). By ITA Transportes Aéreos Ltda, if accepted, the government will bear the cost of 110 million euros.

However, as the deal did not go through, the government charged IDA 1,024 million euros, ten times more than the sale. In December 2021, TAP M&E closed Brazil after failing to find a potential buyer.

Over the years, the holding TAP SGPS exercises, M&E Brazil has hidden losses by injecting money held by TAP SA, where the group’s valuable assets are located, the same source said.