sport

Gent-Vellegem: Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert dominate the two positions with two goals after the 50km attack

March 26, 2023
Thalia Hartley

Christophe Laporte led his dominant team Jumbo-Visma to a 1-2 at Gent-Wevelgem, ahead of teammate Woot van Aert after the duo struck back after a decisive attack on Kemmelberg 50km away.

After one-two wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, a 1-3 at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and a Van Aert win at the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, the Dutch team continued their dominance of the cobbled classics in foul weather on Sunday.

