Dele Schmankerl: Bayern Munich will get an exorbitant fee for Julian Nagelsmann? Will Tottenham pay it? Can Thomas Tuchel bring Marcel Sabitzer back? Manchester City is preparing to give Erling Haaland a big raise; Real Madrid withdraws from Florian Wirts. & more!

Did you do anything at Bayern over the weekend?

Bayern Munich famously (or infamously) paid RB Leipzig a huge amount of money (€25m or so, though part of that may now be moot) for the right to bring in Julian Nagelsmann.







Now, the club will be keen to get some of that loot back should another club seek to sign Nagelsmann before the summer:

If the club wants to sign Julian Nagelsmann before the summer, they will have to pay Bayern Munich a fee.

It seems counterintuitive for everyone to wait until Nagelsmann has no cost associated with it. However, some clubs may despair of the ‘next man’ and perhaps, Bayern Munich could recoup even a little of what they originally paid for Nagelsmann.

Could there be a recipient already in England???

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bayern Munich loanee is content to leave the club, but there is a possibility that Thomas Tuchel may have different plans for the Austrian star.

With his loan goes smoothly in Manchester UnitedSabitzer is definitely opening its eyes and may soon begin to attract interest from other clubs. However, now Sabitzer will have to meet Tuchel to find out if the new boss has plans for him:

It’s the wild west of team planning now. Borrowers need to know where they fit in. Bayern Munich’s goal list must now be scrapped and re-implemented.

For Sabitzer, a key part of his situation will likely come down to whether or not Konrad Leimer still moves to Bayern Munich. An early report suggests that Leimer will continue on with a move to Bayern Munich, but nothing is certain at the moment.

With his performances for Manchester United and more recently with Austria, Sabitzer is positioning himself well to have options.

Bayern Munich may be on a break, but BFW has plenty of hot topics – and maybe some hot topics – to talk about.

Join us on this week’s Weekend Get Ready podcast, where we have plenty of good discussion points on the agenda, including:

Why should Bayern Munich extend Benjamin Pavard’s contract?

Germany’s team selection and why this was necessary for Hansi Flick.

F.C.B You might sell Robert Lewandowski…would you bring him back?

The acquisition of Sadio Mane was announced over the summer, but there were always some reasons to think it wouldn’t be a perfect fit. Did he succeed? Is it fair to rate him at this point? Are you moving again?

Take an inside look at Thomas Tuchel’s first day on the job:

former Borussia Dortmund It looks like superstar Erling Haaland is already ready for a pay raise at Manchester city:

Since moving to Manchester City, Erling Haaland has broken one record after another. So, according to information from The Mirror, the Citizens are apparently preparing a new contract for the Norwegian player, which would make him the highest paid player in the Premier League. In his current contract, which runs until 2027, Haaland earns €375,000 per week. This means that he is already one of the best players in the team alongside Kevin De Bruyne. With his new contract, Haaland will receive 570,000 euros per week – and the contract period will also be extended by twelve months, that is, until 2028. The reason for the early extension of the contract was the statements of the player’s advisor Rafaela Pimenta, who repeatedly linked the exceptional striker with a move to real madrid: “There is the Premier League and Real Madrid. Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it a dreamland for players. Madrid keeps that magic. They don’t have the league competition every week, but they have Champions League. “

That’s just a huge amount of money.

So this came out of nowhere and we had to respond to it. Bayern Munich decided to dismiss Julian Nagelsmann immediately, and former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is set to be appointed and succeeded. This is an insane set of developments, especially given the timing during the international break and with the game vs Borussia Dortmund It comes right after that.

In this particular reaction (or rant) episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

Strange timing of the decision.

The controversy back and forth over Nagelsmann’s record and the decision to sack him.

Can Thomas Tuchel lead Bayern Munich to the right track before facing Dortmund and Manchester city?

What criteria does Tuchel need to succeed in Bayern Munich?

What happens to the painting if Tuchel can’t hack it?

and arguments. Many, many arguments. Especially around DFB Pokal for a reason.

Real Madrid and Barcelona emerged as one of the leaders who eventually acquired Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz. now though, Los Blancos A quest ghost can be:

Real Madrid will not sign Florian Wirtz this summer, with the 19-year-old German reportedly dreaming of joining Barcelona. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Florian Wirtz is unlikely to join Real Madrid. The Spanish champions have ruled out signing the 19-year-old prodigy. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder dreams of joining Barcelona when he leaves the Bundesliga club. Real Madrid will draw up a succession plan for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this year. The two veteran midfielders are nearing the end of their illustrious careers. And while they may hold on for another season, the merengues will have to plan for life after the duo. Thus, many players appeared on Real Madrid’s radar, with Jude Bellingham as the first target. But Wirtz has also emerged as a viable target for Real Madrid. But the La Liga champions have now ruled out a summer move for the 19-year-old prodigy. This is because the youngster dreams of joining Barcelona when he leaves Bayer Leverkusen.

intermilan You could be looking to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea Football Club:

Inter could offer to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of Chelsea’s hands this summer with the striker enduring a terrifying debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Read more