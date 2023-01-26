Bristol Palin reveals ninth breast reconstruction: ‘So shy’

Bristol Palin revealed on Wednesday that she had her ninth breast reconstruction.

The 32-year-old Texas realtor snapped a photo of herself wearing a push-up bra, complete with surgical drains, which appeared to be filled with a red liquid.

“wayyyyy sharing.” [too much information] But I had my ninth breast reconstruction surgery last night — yeah, my ninth, Palin wrote She shared it on Instagram Stories. “It’s all a result of a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19.”

I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage to muscle tissue and the terrible scarring. The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious about my adult life.”







The "Teen Mom OG" star, who only appeared on the series for one season, took to Instagram to share the results of her surgery.







Palin wrote a lengthy statement to accompany her mirror selfie after the procedure. Bristol Palin / Instagram

While she “prays” for the ninth time her charm, she is determined to “stay positive,” all while begging for View recommendations during her recovery period.

The Post has reached out to Palin for comment.

She’s no stranger to plastic surgery, revealing Tummy tuck scar on Instagram in 2021.

“Let’s go back for a moment,” Palin said in the video. “I post what I want all of you to see….from decent angles…not from insecurities/scars (visible or not).”

The mother-of-three zoomed in on the incision scar on her stomach, adding that it’s something she doesn’t usually share.







She claimed the botched surgery occurred when she was 19.







Bristol is the eldest daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who was also a vice presidential candidate.

Bristol, the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, appeared on the MTV series “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 after giving birth to her son, Trip, at age 18 with then-boyfriend Levi. Johnston.

She welcomed two more children, Bahar and Atlee, with them Now the ex-husband of Dakota Meyer.

Palin left the reality show after only one season, following her divorce from Meyer.

“My OG teenage mom wasn’t right for me, my peace was robbed of me..and honestly — my peace has a price that only God can afford,” she stated on Instagram in 2019.

“$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t enjoy college, and staying away from this show is allowing God to rebuild me (and my little family) in the right direction. I love all the girls on the show, and I wish them all the best in all their future endeavors!!”