Army pulls recruitment ads after Jonathan Majors’ arrest

WASHINGTON – The latest arrest of actor Jonathan Majors has turned it upside down Army’s new ad campaign which was intended to revive the service Recruitment numbers are struggling.

Majors, who authorities said was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, was the narrator of two ads at the center of a broader media campaign launched at the start of the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

Army leaders hoped the popularity of the star of the recently released “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” would help them. young audience.

In a statement Sunday, the Army’s Office of Enterprise Marketing said the Army was aware of Majors’ arrest and was “deeply concerned by these allegations.” She added that while Majors is “innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we withdraw our advertising until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

recommended

New York City police said the actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. “The victim told the police that she was assaulted,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Choudhury, said in a statement on Sunday that there was evidence exonerating Majors and that the actor “was proven to be the victim of an altercation with a woman he knew.”



