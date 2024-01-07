A US think tank has warned of a possible Russian attack on Khartoum

Russia may be preparing a new attack on Khartoum, the Institute for War Studies (ISW) said in its daily report on the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield this Saturday.

The US-based ISW's announcement coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for Ukrainians to prepare for a year of active resistance to Russian aggression.

In today's report, the ISW specifically states that “Russian forces may have favorable conditions to intensify operations in the direction of Kupiansk (Kharkiv and Luhansk regions).”

According to ISW, this Russian tactic is “aimed at achieving territorial breakthroughs in areas that are more important from an operational perspective than other areas that Russian forces are currently trying to capture”.

A Russian advance in this direction would force Ukrainian forces off the east bank of the Oskil River, opening the way for future Russian operations along the Kubiansk-Svatov-Kreminna line, the US think tank said.

Andri Cherniak, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service, acknowledged “a certain concentration of enemy forces and assets in the Kubiansk sector.”

In his regular daily message, Zelensky called on Ukrainians to continue resisting Russian aggression.

“To resist this year is to resist all war. This is an important moment, a decisive moment in a big way”, he said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that “the main priority of the government is to ensure everything necessary for the security and military operations of Ukraine: ammunition.” 'drones' [aparelhos aéreos não tripulados]. Military equipment. Useful”.