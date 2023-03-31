$5.6 million in previews – Miscellaneous

Everett group

Paramount and eOne release their new fantasy movie “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Of Thieves” this weekend, and the adaptation of the popular role-playing game has taken in $5.6 million in previews at the domestic box office. Opens Fridays in 3,855 theaters.

After rolling for the initiative, you’ll gear up for a fight against last weekend’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” box office champ – and it’ll be a close battle. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, “Dungeons and Dragons” hopes to take in $30 million to $40 million in its opening weekend, and Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 4” fizzes its way to around $36 million in its sophomore outing. .

And with a price tag of $150 million, excluding marketing costs, Dungeons & Dragons will need to build on its positive reviews and strong word of mouth from hardcore fans to march toward profit.

Based on the popular tabletop role-playing game of the 1970s and 1980s, the film follows a group of fantasy adventurers that include Chris Pine as the singer-poet Edgin Darvis, Michelle Rodriguez as the fierce barbarian Holga Kilgore, and Justice Smith in the wilderness. Magical magician Simon Omar and Sophia Lillis as Priest Doric. (For starters, these are all classes that real-life Dungeons & Dragons players can use to create their own character.) A band of thief-turned-heroes must band together to defeat the evil Red Wizard and save Edgyn’s (Chloe Coleman) daughter.

The cast also includes “Briggerton” Reggie’s heart Jean Page as the eternal Bladen Zink Yindar, Hugh Grant as rogue Forge Fitzwilliam and an assortment of Dungeons & Dragons monsters such as a joke monster, a gelatinous cube, a dairy, and a colorful assortment of dragons.

It was a box office hit this March, with previous releases like “Scream 6,” “Creed III,” and “John Wick 4” breaking opening records for their respective franchises. Dungeons & Dragons should end the month on a strong note.