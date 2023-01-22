2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule, Updated Slide: Dates, Times, TV, Streaming for Every AFC, NFC Postseason Gameplay

The Chiefs and Eagles are both one step closer to the Super Bowl by winning the divisional round on Saturday and two more teams will have the opportunity to join them on Sunday.

The Bengals and Bills will kick off the action in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. The winner of that match will advance to the AFC Championship, where they will face Kansas City. The Chiefs snagged their ticket to the AFC title game with a 27-20 win over the Jaguars.

Even though the Chiefs won, everyone in Kansas City will be holding their breath this week waiting to hear an update on Patrick Mahomes’ health. The Chiefs QB sprained his ankle in the first quarter and missed almost the entire second quarter before returning in the second half.

The Chiefs’ win means Kansas City is headed to the AFC Championship for the fifth straight season, which tied the Raiders 1973-77 for the second-longest streak in NFL history, behind only the Patriots (2011-18).

In the NFC, the Cowboys and 49ers will play in the late game Sunday with the winner heading to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFC title game. The Eagles advanced after a dominant 38-7 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

With that in mind, here’s a look at it all Postseason schedule and bracket.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday 14 January

(2) 49ers 41-23 over (7) Seahawks. The 49ers got a short scare from the Seahawks on a day when Seattle jumped out to a 17-16 halftime lead. In the second half, however, San Francisco broke up the game with a dominant performance. Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards while also becoming the first rookie in NFL history to total four touchdowns in a playoff game. (Purdie finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing point.)

Sunday 15 January

(2) Bills 34-31 up (7) Dolphin. The Dolphins came into this game as the biggest underdog in wild card round history (+14) and despite those odds, they were still able to strike a massive scare in the Bills. In the end, the Bills managed to avoid an upset thanks to Josh Allen (352 yards, three touchdowns) and a defense that came up with several big plays, including two turnovers, four sacks, and an iced fourth-down stand. Game with only 2:30 left to play.

Monday, January 16th

(5) Cowboys 31-14 more (4) hacker. The Cowboys dominated this game from start to finish, and the main reason this happened was because of Dak Prescott, who had a big historic night. The Cowboys QB set a franchise record with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) while also throwing for 305 yards. The only Cowboys player to struggle in this game was kicker Brett Maher, who missed an NFL record four extra points. The Cowboys will now have to decide if they want to keep him for Sunday’s game in San Francisco.

Partition tour

Saturday 21st January

(1) Chiefs 27-20 over (4) Jaguars. After leaving the game in the second quarter with a serious ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes returned in the second period to lead the Chiefs to victory. Playing on one foot didn’t seem to slow him down as he completed 10 of 15 passes for 107 yards after getting injured. The Chiefs defense also came through with two key turnovers in the fourth quarter to help propel Kansas City to its fifth straight AFC title game.

Sunday 22nd January

(3) Bengals at (2) Bills (-6), 3 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount +). This game will be played exactly 20 days after its original game was canceled due to the situation involving Damar Hamlin. With Hamlin now back at home in Buffalo, it wouldn’t be at all surprising that he attended this game. This match will be with Joe Borough and Josh Allen facing each other for the first time.

Sunday championship

Jan 29th

NFC Championship

49ers/Cowboys at (1) Eagles, 3 p.m. ET (FoxAnd stream on fuboTV)

Asian Championship

Bills/Bengals vs. (1) Chiefs 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount +)

NB: if it was Invoices And heads They end up playing each other in the AFC Championship, and then the match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If the Bengals play the Chiefs, the game will be in Kansas City.

Super Bowl LVII

February 12th

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox stream on fuboTV)